Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $34.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

UNM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 160.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 312.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 644,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

