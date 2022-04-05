Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

