urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.16.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

