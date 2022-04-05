Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.50

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 522413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of £927.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.19.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

