US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the highest is $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

