US Solar Fund Plc (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of USF stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

