Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.