Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

