Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.25

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $101.68, with a volume of 19935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

