Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 9,000 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

