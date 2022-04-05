Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

