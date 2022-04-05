Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,300 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

