Van ECK Associates Corp Has $534,000 Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avista by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.