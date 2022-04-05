Van ECK Associates Corp Has $702,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

