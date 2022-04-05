Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $673,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

