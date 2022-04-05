Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,184 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000.

EWL opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

