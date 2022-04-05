Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after purchasing an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

