VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 362,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,551,538 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $48.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

