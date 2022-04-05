VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,984 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $9.28 on Tuesday, hitting $279.62. 1,365,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $306.19.

