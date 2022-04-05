Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 346.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

