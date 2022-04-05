Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 20,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

