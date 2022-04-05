Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $71.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

