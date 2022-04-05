Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.46

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 40788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

