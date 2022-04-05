Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. 2,826,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

