VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $765,402.23 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.56 or 0.07516297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,813.37 or 0.99881233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 554,942 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

