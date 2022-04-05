VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 54,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,423. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $451.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 818,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,741,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 535,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 462,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 402,895 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

