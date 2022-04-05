Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

