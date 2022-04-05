Veil Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $820,000.27 and approximately $518.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.22 or 0.99829778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00279658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00340318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00137357 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060697 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

