Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,939,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,355.88. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,410.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,180.00 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

