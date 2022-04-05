Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.10. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

