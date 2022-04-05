Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.19. 58,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,807. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

