Veracity Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,038. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.13. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

