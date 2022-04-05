Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.81. 10,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,780. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.37. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.