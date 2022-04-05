Veracity Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.30 and its 200 day moving average is $572.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

