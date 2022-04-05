Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.40. 11,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average is $258.14. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,430.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $4,800,565 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

