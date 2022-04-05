Veracity Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

