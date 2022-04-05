Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Verastem stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,335 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Verastem by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

