Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.