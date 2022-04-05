Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.