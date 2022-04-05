Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 71 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $535.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $551.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

