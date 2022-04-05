Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,606 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,467,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

