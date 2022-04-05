Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

