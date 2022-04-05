Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,016.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,939.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,895.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

