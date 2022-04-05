Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $235.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

