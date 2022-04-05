Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $782.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $847.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.76.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

