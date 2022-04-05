Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 35,363 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 285.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $561,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $811,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

