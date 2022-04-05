Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,160 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

