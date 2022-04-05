Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

