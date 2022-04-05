Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.20. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $505.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

