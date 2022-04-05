Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

