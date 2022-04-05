Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

